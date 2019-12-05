Love Actually? Musical Parody Laughs Its Way Onto Our List of Recommended Shows

With so much great theater in and around New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this weekend. We've got you covered!

Cinderella

Ashley Blanchet and Billy Harrigan Tighe as Ella and Topher in Cinderella.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

"This Cinderella isn't all social justice and political statements. It's still that lovable rags-to-riches fairy tale with gorgeous gowns (Tony-winning design by William Ivey Long), luscious ballroom dancing (new choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter), and a timeless score by the unparalleled Rodgers and Hammerstein." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

The Crucible

John Proctor (Ryan Quinn, far left) confronts Deputy Governor Danforth (Paul Lazar, far right) in The Crucible.

(© Ashley Garrett)

"Simultaneously austere and evocative, this staging by director Eric Tucker reveals a play as terrifyingly relevant as it was during its 1953 debut. ... Tucker's staging supercharges an already electric script. ... We feel the wind on our faces and wonder if we too will be swept up by this violent cyclone masquerading as justice." Read Zachary Stewarts's full review here.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Kate Mulgrew plays Hertha Ayrton, and Francesca Faridany plays Marie Curie in The Half-Life of Marie Curie.

(© Joan Marcus)

"[Kate] Mulgrew wins our hearts from her very first line, delivered as one breathless sentence: "There was a technical problem in the world and I fixed it and you're welcome." Mulgrew endows Hertha with a plummy accent and natural warmth so that she emerges as a true friend." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand

Len Cariou and Craig Bierko stand on Lauren Helpern's set for Harry Townsend's Last Stand.

(© Maria Baranova)

"Harry Townsend's Last Stand is thoughtful and often quite funny. With so many Americans approaching or past the age of retirement, this is a play that will instantly feel relatable to a large swathe of the audience. Expect to see more productions at theaters across the country." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Eric Peters plays Hugh, James Parks plays Octopus, and Joyah Spangler plays Natalie in Love Actually?

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"Hilariously heightened performances keep us in hysterics. ... I still love [the movie] Love, Actually, but I laughed all the way through this riotous send-up that proves love actually is all around — and it's f-n ridiculous." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

