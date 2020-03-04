Check Out Scenes From Turgenev-Inspired About Love

The Culture Project production of Nancy Harrow and Will Pomerantz's new play with music About Love is currently running through March 22 at the Sheen Center. Check out a video from the new production below.

Inspired by the Turgenev story First Love, the work tells the story of a young man discovers the difference between love and passion while spending a quiet summer with his parents in the countryside. It features a score by Harrow and script/direction by Pomerantz.

The cast includes Silvia Bond, Helen Coxe, Dan Domingues, Jeffrey Kringer, Tom Patterson, and Jean Tafler.