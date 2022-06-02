Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Sets Dates for Off-Broadway Engagement

Ruth Stage's previously delayed production of Tennessee Williams's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof has announced new dates for its limited off-Broadway engagement. Previews will begin July 15 at the Theater at St. Clements ahead of a July 24 opening.

Directed by Joe Rosario, this is the first production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof that the Tennessee Williams estate has allowed to be produced off-Broadway. Since premiering on Broadway in 1955 (and winning the Pulitzer Prize), the play has been revived five times on Broadway and was made into a film in 1958 starring Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie and Paul Newman as Brick.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star athlete son, Brick, and Brick's fiery, outspoken wife, Maggie, his scheming elder son Gooper and daughter-in-law Mae. As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy's terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.

The Ruth Stage cast features Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon) as Maggie in her New York stage debut, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc (The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden) as Big Mama, Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Jim Kempner (Red) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker, and Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters. Austin Pendleton (A Beautiful Mind) will be joining the company as Doc Baugh on July 25.

The creative team includes scenic design by Matt Imhoff, lighting design by Steve Wolf, sound design by Ben Levine, and stage manager Jesse Meckl.