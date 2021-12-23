Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Postpones Off-Broadway Run

Tennessee Williams's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof — in a new off-Broadway production by Ruth Stage — has announced that the upcoming New York engagement, scheduled to begin performances January 14, 2022, at the Theater at St. Clements, has been postponed until summer 2022 due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

"In the current theater climate, we believe it is in the best interest of the show, our actors and crew, and our audiences to postpone Cat on a Hot Tin Roof until the summer of 2022," said producers in a statement. "While not an easy decision, we are committed to keeping everyone safe while delivering the best on stage product that we can. Lastly, we sincerely thank the Tennessee Williams estate for continuing to work with us during these uncertain times."

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollitt, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star-athlete son, Brick, and Brick's fiery, outspoken wife, Maggie, his scheming elder son and daughter-in-law, and their weaponized brood of "no-neck monsters." As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy's terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.

The cast of the Ruth Stage production, which will remain intact for the summer engagement, will feature Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon) as Maggie in her New York stage debut, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc (The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden) as Big Mama, Austin Pendleton (The Little Foxes) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters, and Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper.

This will be the first production of the Tennessee Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced off-Broadway.