Cast Announced for New York Debut of Duncan Sheik's Whisper House

Full casting has been announced for the off-Broadway debut of Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik's Whisper House, which will begin performances with The Civilians at 59E59 Theaters on January 16 ahead of an official opening on January 22. The limited run is scheduled through February 5. As previously reported, Whisper House will reopen 59E59 to public performances after the long pandemic shutdown.

A press statement describes Whisper House this way: "In an eerie lighthouse on the remote coast of Maine, two lonely people face the beginning of World War II. There's Yasuhiro—a Japanese immigrant threatened by the rising wartime xenophobia—and Lily, his employer, who's spent her whole life here. Their world is turned upside down when Lily's young nephew, Christopher, is sent to live with them. Soon, the boy begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here and maybe dangerous ones at that? What happens next will change the lives of these three characters forever..."

The cast will include Samantha Mathis (Billions) as Lily, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Male Ghost, Jeb Brown (Beautiful) as The Sheriff, Wyatt Cirbus (Finding Neverland National Tour) as Christopher, Molly Hager (Waitress) as Female Ghost, and James Yaegashi (Runaways) as Yasuhiro. Steve Cosson directs, with choreography by Billy Bustamante.

Whisper House will feature wind orchestrations by Simon Hale (Spring Awakening), orchestrations by Sheik and Jason Hart (Spring Awakening), with additional musical arrangements and music direction by Wiley DeWeese (Girl From The North Country).

Scenic design is by Alexander Dodge (Anastasia), costume design is by Linda Cho (Anastasia), lighting design is by Jorge Arroyo (Professor of Lighting Design at Boston University) & Jeff Croiter (Freestyle Love Supreme), and sound design is by Ken Travis (Aladdin).