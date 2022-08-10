Caroline Guiela Nguyen's Fraternity, A Fantastic Tale To Perform at NYU Skirball

NYU Skirball and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF)'s Crossing The Line Festival 2022 will present the North American premiere of Caroline Guiela Nguyen's Fraternity, A Fantastic Tale, which will make just two performances at NYU Skirball: Friday, September 16 at 7:30pm and Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 pm.

According to a press description, "Fraternity is the tale of a freak incident which causes part of the human race to disappears from the planet. Those who remain try to heal and make sense of the unexpected loss. In order to maintain the personal and collective memory of loved ones, people begin to join together to create a new kind of social center: the 'Centres for Healing and Consolation.' There, people are able to leave messages for the departed and fight the passage of time, trying to keep the memories of loved ones alive. The astounding plot plays out into the next century, in several different languages. Performed in French, Arabic, Vietnamese, and English with supertitles."

In addition to writing the play, Nguyen directs an ensemble cast of professional and amateur actors ages 16 to 79. Click here for more information about the show.