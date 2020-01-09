See Carla Gugino and More in Rehearsal for Anatomy of a Suicide

Rehearsals have begun for Atlantic Theater Company's US premiere of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Check out some of the photos below. The production runs February 1-March 15 at the Linda Gross Theater, with opening night set for Tuesday, February 18.

The cast of Anatomy of a Suicide assemble together in the rehearsal room.

(© Ahron R. Foster)

Anatomy of a Suicide is described as follows: "Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters."

Carla Gugino is one of the stars of Anatomy of a Suicide.

(© Ahron R. Foster)

The cast includes Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Carla Gugino (Jett), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo (Reign), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

Alice Birch is the playwright of Anatomy of a Suicide.

(© Ahron R. Foster)

The creative team will include Mariana Sanchez (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Rucyl Frison (sound design), and Hannah Wasileski (projection design).