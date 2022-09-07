Brad Oscar, Bryce Pinkham to Join Rob McClure and Lena Hall in Little Shop of Horrors

Tony nominees Brad Oscar and Bryce Pinkham will join the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors beginning September 27.

Oscar will take on the role of Mushnik, with Pinkham joining the cast for a six-week run as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Additionally, Tiffany Renee Thompson will step into the role of Crystal on September 20. They join a cast currently led by Rob McClure as Seymour and Lena Hall as Audrey.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. The Westside Theatre mounting returns the beloved musical to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. Tony winner Michael Mayer directs.

Oscar and McClure costarred in the recent Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire.