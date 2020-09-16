Bill Irwin Will Busk on the Streets of New York as Part of New Vineyard Season

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has announced its next season, which will feature a mix of digital, outdoor, and in-house performances (when indoor theater is allowed to resume).

Tony Award-winning actor and legendary clown Bill Irwin returns to his roots: busking on the street, in his eight-minute The Busking Project. Taking place in the Union Square/Flatiron neighborhood, the piece will be performed September 23, 25, and 26, and October 1, 2, and 3, at 5:30pm, 6pm, and 6:30pm.

Next is the online-based Lessons in Survival, created by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas, and Reggie D. White, with Thomas directing. This quartet has formed a multigenerational collection of artists, who reimagine historic conversations, interviews, and speeches by listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. Click here for more information on the still-developing piece.

The first round of performances will take place October 6-November 1, with a cast that includes Kyle Beltran, Dan Butler, Helen Cespedes, Kalyne Coleman, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon Dirden, Ricardy Fabre, Yonaton Gebeyehu, Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Nicole Lewis, Nana Mensah, Joe Morton, Deirdre O'Connell, Keith Randolph Smith, Ryan Spahn, Chris Stack, Myra Lucretia Taylor, TL Thompson, Nicole Villamil, Victoria Villier, and Reggie D. White. Video design and editing is by Josiah Davis, sound design is by Daniel Kluger, design consultancy is by You-Shin Chen, and production coordination is by Clarissa Marie Ligon.

Writers Ngozi Anyanwu, Kirsten Childs, Jared Mezzocchi, Polly Pen, and Madeline Sayet have been commissioned to write new digital or alternative theatre works, which will be presented across the season online.

Live in their theater, the Vineyard is planning to present a return engagement of Lucas Hnath's Dana H., starring Deirdre O'Connell, as well as the world premieres of Tori Sampson's The Land Was Made, directed by Whitney White, and David Cale and Matthew Dean Marsh's Sandra, directed by Leigh Silverman. Dates are dependent on government restrictions.