Between the Lines Musical Casts Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Julia Murney, and More

Complete casting has been announced for the new off-Broadway musical Between the Lines, beginning performances April 21, 2020, ahead of a May 7 opening at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater.

Based on the book by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines is described as an empowering and enchanting new musical for any of us seeking to find our place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Jason Gotay (Evita), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Vicki Lewis (Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

Directed by two-time Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach) and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Disney Animation's Olaf's Frozen Adventure), with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand). The musical is produced by Daryl Roth.

The full design team will be announced at a later date.