Bess Wohl's Make Believe Extends at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater has announced a one-week extension of its New York premiere of Bess Wohl's new play Make Believe. It will now run through Sunday, September 22, at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Make Believe features Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Casey Hilton, and Samantha Mathis. Michael Greif directs.

The work is described as follows: "When does real life collide with make believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues."