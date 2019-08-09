Austin Pendleton to Extend His Run in Life Sucks.

Wheelhouse Theater Company has announced that Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton has extended his stay in Aaron Posner's Life Sucks. one more week. Originally set to depart the production on August 11, he will now play his final performance as the Professor on August 18.

Jed Diamond will take over Pendleton's role on August 20. In addition, Michael Broadhurst and Jenny Strassburg will join the cast as standbys. Also, as of July 30, Andrew Hovelson took over the role of Dr. Aster from Michael Shantz.

The adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, which recently ran at the Wild Project, runs through September 1 under the direction of Jeff Wise at Theatre Row.

In addition to Pendleton and Hovelson, the cast of Life Sucks. currently features Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kimberly Chatterjee as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs, and Stacey Linnartz as Pickle.

The production features scenic design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Christopher Metzger, lighting design by Drew Florida, sound design by Mark Van Hare, and prop design by Deb Gaouette.