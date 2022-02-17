DREAMer Musical ¡Americano! to Make New York Debut at New World Stages

Following a 2020 run at Arizona's Phoenix Theater Company, the new musical ¡Americano! will have a 12-week limited off-Broadway engagement March 31-June 19 at New World Stages. The production's official opening is set for April 21.

Conceived and presented by Quixote Productions in association with Chicanos Por La Causa, ¡Americano! features an original score by singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez; a book by Michael Barnard, Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos; and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Barnard also serves as the musical's director.

¡Americano! tells the true story of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was 2 years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.

Developed in association with Amas Musical Theatre, ¡Americano! features choreography by Sergio Mejia, orchestrations and arrangements by Sergio Mendoza, music direction and vocal arrangements by Jonathan Ivie, scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, costume design by Adriana Diaz, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Kevin Heard, and hair and make-up design by Krystal Balleza. Casting for the New World Stages production will be announced in the coming weeks.