Amaterasu Za to Debut New Adaptation of Classic Japanese Tale With Chushingura - 47 Ronin

Amaterasu Za will present Chushingura - 47 Ronin, adapted and directed by Ako Dachs. The show will begin performances October 18 ahead of an October 23 opening at the A.R.T./New York Mezzanine Theater.

Chushingura - 47 Ronin is based on one of the most enduring stories in Japan. Portraying real events that took place in 1702-1703 during Japan's Shogun-led Edo period, this sprawling story of honor, betrayal, clan loyalty, sacrifice, justice, and revenge has been told and retold in hundreds of ways in Japanese books, plays, movies, television dramas, and animated series. This new stage adaptation will be performed mainly in Japanese with some English and supertitle translations throughout.

The cast will feature Ako (FX's Shogun), Yoshi Amao (Shogun), Saori Goda, (NBC's Love Your Selfie), Tatsuo Ichikawa (Apple TV+ We Crashed), Rina Maejima (A Chorus Line), Jun Suenaga (Mother's Day), Yasu Suzuki (College Road Trip), Hiroko Yonekura (Avenue Q), and Minami Yoshimura (Godspell).

The creative team includes Joshua Dachs (scenic design), Fumi Tanakada (sound design), Aaron Bowersox (lighting design), Kyo Kasumi (Tate fight director), and Kanako Morita (stage manager).