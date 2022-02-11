Ali Stroker to Record Concert for Audible at Minetta Lane Theatre

Tony Award winner Ali Stroker will perform her concert, An Evening With Ali Stroker, for three nights at the Minetta Lane Theatre (March 3-5). The concert will be recorded live and released to a global audience through Audible.

Stroker won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in the revival of Oklahoma! In the concert, she'll perform crowd favorites as well as some unexpected songs while telling stories from her life.

On March 18, Audible will host bestselling author Gabby Bernstein at the Minetta Lane for a live talk, How to Release Anxiety.

Click here for tickets and more information about both shows.