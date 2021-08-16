Dickens and Doyle Stories Come Together in A Sherlock Carol This Holiday Season

A Sherlock Carol, a new holiday play written and directed by Mark Shanahan, will play New World Stages for an eight-week limited holiday engagement. Previews begin Thursday, November 11, with opening night scheduled for Monday, November 22, and the final performance on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The play is described as follows: "When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present and future."

A Sherlock Carol is produced by Fat Goose Productions and Theatre Nerd Productions, and is executive-produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

Casting will be announced at a later date.