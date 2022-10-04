A Child's Christmas in Wales Returns to Irish Rep for the Holiday Season

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced two productions to round out the company's 2022 season.

In December, Irish Rep will host a return engagement of A Child's Christmas in Wales, Dylan Thomas's classic story adapted and directed by Charlotte Moore with music direction by John Bell. Performances will run on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage from December 1-31 with an official December 8 opening. The cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Irish Rep will also present the world premiere of Jack Was Kind, written and performed by Tracy Thorne and directed by Nicholas A. Cotz. Jack Was Kind gives an imagined, painfully human backstory to an actual American event that will affect the country for generations to come. This intimate confessional story examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity at the core of America, as well as our current and explosive political moment.

The creative team for Jack Was Kind includes scenic design by David Esler, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, and lighting design by Kate McGee. Michael Palmer is the production stage manager. Performances will run on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage from November 9-December 18 with an official November 17 opening.