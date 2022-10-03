42nd Street and Dyer Avenue to Be Renamed "Jim Houghton Way"

Tomorrow (October 4) at 2pm, members of the theater community will gather to witness the unveiling of a new street sign marking "Jim Houghton Way," the newly co-named intersection of 42nd Street and Dyer Avenue in honor of Signature Theatre founder James Houghton.

Houghton founded the writer-centric theater in 1991 and ran it for the first 25 years of its existence, a time that coincided with Signature Theatre winning the 2014 Tony for regional theater and with the opening of the company's permanent home on 42nd Street (between Dyer and 10th Avenues), which has become a meeting place for the theatrical community in New York. Houghton died in 2016 at the age of 57.

Guests at the hourlong event will include Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker, Jo Bonney, Hon. Erik Bottcher, Martha Clarke, Will Eno, Paige Evans, David Henry Hwang, Marin Ireland, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Timothy J. McClimon, Charles Mee, Sahr Ngaujah, Edward Norton, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lois Smith, and Harris Yulin.