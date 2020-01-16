Joey McIntyre, Christy Altomare, and More to Star in World Premiere of The Wanderer

Initial casting has been announced for The Wanderer, a new musical based on the life of Dion DiMucci, making its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. Michael Wartella (Wicked) will star as Dion alongside Christy Altomare (Anastasia) as Dion's wife, Susan, and Joey McIntyre (Waitress, Twelfth Night) as his right-hand man, Johnny. The show will begin performances on May 28 and play through June 28.

The musical is described as follows: "Dion. One name set the standard of cool for a generation. But how does a kid from The Bronx make it to the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame? In The Wanderer, the incredible musical journey of a troubled young man turned teenage heartthrob (and, ultimately, Rock n' Roll icon) is told in intimate and no-holds-barred detail. Dion's music helped define a generation of Rock n' Rollers. His lifelong battle with addiction shed a stark light on the darker side of fame and success. This musical takes both subjects head on, set to the iconic sound of an incomparable era in American music, and celebrates the triumph of the human spirit against all odds. The Wanderer is the riveting true story of Dion, New York's rebel king, the man Bruce Springsteen calls 'the link between Frank Sinatra and Rock n' Roll.'"

The Wanderer is written by Charles Messina (A Room of My Own) and directed by Kenneth Ferrone. It is produced by Paper Mill Playhouse in association with Jill Menza and Messina.