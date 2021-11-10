Casting Announced for A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits at Paper Mill

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, which is set to begin performances on December 1 ahead of an official opening on December 5. It is slated to run through January 2, 2022.

Billed as a "festive concert," A Jolly Holiday gathers Disney on Broadway veterans to perform songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, and Frozen.

It features a book by Sandy Rustin (Paper Mill's upcoming production of Clue), choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland), orchestrations by Jim Abbott (Disney's Tarzan), and Doubtfire), and music direction by Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill). Casey Hushion directs.

A Jolly Holiday will feature performances by Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), Dan DeLuca (Disney's Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Disney's Newsies at Paper Mill and on Broadway), Jarran Muse (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations), Kissy Simmons (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Cailen Fu (Broadway's Mean Girls), and Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill's Songs for a New World).

The production will feature scenic design by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), costume design by Sarita P. Fellows (New York Classical Theatre's Macbeth), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Paper Mill's West Side Story), and sound design by Matt Kraus (Paper Mill's Chasing Rainbows). Kristin Newhouse (Disney's The Lion King, Mary Poppins) is the production stage manager.