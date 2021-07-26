Ed Asner and Jamie Farr to Perform Reading of Two Jews, Talking

Iconic television stars Ed Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show) and Jamie Farr (M*A*S*H) will perform a staged reading of Two Jews, Talking at Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina. Performances will run Labor Day weekend, from September 2-4 on Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage.

Written by Ed. Weinberger, Two Jews, Talking is a two-act story that brings Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship.

Asner is best known for his role as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off series Lou Grant. His other screen credits include Elf, Pixar's 2009 animated film Up, El Dorado, Roots, and the Netflix series Dead to Me.

Farr's most recognizable role is as Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger on M*A*S*H. Since then, Farr has appeared in variety shows, television shows, movies, and theater, including a 1994 Broadway run as Nathan Detroit in a revival of Guys and Dolls. Most recently, he played Dudley on Fox's The Cool Kids.