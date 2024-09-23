World Premiere of John Leguizamo's The Other Americans Reveals Casting

Complete casting has been revealed for the Arena Stage production of Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo’s The Other Americans. Ruben Santiago-Hudson will direct the work, beginning performances at the company’s Fichandler Stage on October 18.

Leguizamo will star in his own work, alongside a cast including Luna Lauren Velez as Patti, Bradley James Tejeda (The Inheritance) as Eddie, Sarah Nina Hayon as Veronica, Rosa Arredondo as Norma, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Nick, and Rebecca Jimenez as Toni. The company will also include Juan Francisco Villa (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as the understudy for Nelson, Johnny Anthony as the understudy for Eddie/Nicky, and Odette Gutiérrez del Arroyo as the understudy for Toni/Veronica.

Following a Colombian-Puerto Rican laundromat owner grappling with a failing business and buried secrets, the play centers on Nelson Castro, whose world unravels when his son Nick returns from a mental wellness facility following a traumatic incident. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream.

The production will feature set design by Arnulfo Maldonado (A Strange Loop), costume design by Kara Harmon, lighting design by Jen Schriever (Death of a Salesman), sound design by Justin Ellington (Jaja African Hair Braiding), hair design by LaShawn Melton, associate direction by Timothy Johnson, fight direction by Thomas Schall (Cabaret), intimacy coordination by Ann James (The Heart of Rock and Roll), dramaturgy by Jack Moore, and New York casting by Caparelliotis Casting / David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery. James Latus will serve as stage manager alongside assistant stage manager Ana Muñoz.