Wonderful Town Added to 2025 New York City Center Encores! Season

New York City Center announced that the final production of the 2025 Encores! series will be Wonderful Town, replacing the previously announced The Wild Party. Due to scheduling conflicts, The Wild Party will now be presented during the 2026 Encores! series. Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), with Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading the Encores! orchestra, Wonderful Town will run from April 30–May 11.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical features music by Leonard Bernstein (West Side Story), lyrics by duo Betty Comden and Adolph Green (On the Town), and a book by Joseph Fields and Jerome Chodorov based on their play My Sister Eileen and the stories by Ruth McKenney. The show takes place in 1935, when sisters Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an aspiring actress, move from Ohio to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic ambitions. The musical has been presented at New York City Center in 1958, 1963, 1966, and 2000.

Next up in the 2025 Encores! series is Urinetown (February 5–16) directed by Teddy Bergman, followed by Love Life (March 26–30) directed by Victoria Clark.