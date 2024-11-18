Videos

Wicked's Marissa Bode on How She Hopes to Inspire Young People With Disabilities

Meet the silver screen’s Nessarose.

| New York City |

November 18, 2024

Throughout its 21-year history, there has never been a disabled actor to play Nessarose in Wicked. That changes with the release of Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation, in which Marissa Bode stars in the role, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Andy Nyman as Governor Thropp.

It’s a responsibility Bode doesn’t take lightly, as she explained to us at the movie’s New York premiere. Here, she tells us what it means to inspire a new generation and the importance of speaking up and advocating for yourself.

 

