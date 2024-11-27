Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score Will Be Released on December 6

It will be available digitally and on vinyl.

Universal Studios / Republic Records / Verve Records will release Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score, by Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz and Grammy and Oscar nominee John Powell, on digital platforms and vinyl on December 6.

The track listing for the score includes “Arrival at Shiz University,” “Our Heroes Meet,””Elphaba at Ozdust,” “Cub Rescue,” “All Around Defying Gravity,” and more.

The original motion picture score is a companion to Wicked: The Soundtrack, out now. With music and lyrics by Schwartz, Wicked: The Soundtrack includes songs performed by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy winner Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Wicked: Part One, directed by Jon M. Chu, is currently in theaters. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.