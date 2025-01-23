Wicked Nominated for 10 Oscars, With Nods for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

The film is not the only musical with a double-digit tally.

The Oscar nominations have been revealed, and Wicked has not gone home empty-handed.

The first part of the screen version of the iconic musical opened in November to record-busting box office numbers and audience praise.

In the Oscar nominations, announced today by Bowen Yang (who stars in Wicked) and Rachel Sennott, the film picked up 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell), and Best Original Score (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz).

Wicked isn’t the only musical to score big; Netflix’s Emilia Pérez dominated with 13 nominations, with two songs nominated, as well as stars Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón, who is the first openly transgender actress nominee in history.

Other nominees with theater ties include Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Kieran Culkin, returning to the stage this spring in Glengarry Glen Ross, for A Real Pain, and last year’s reigning Best Actor in a Play Tony winner Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.