West Bank Cafe to Reopen

Broadway producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora (Suffs) have announced they will reopen the West Bank Cafe on Thursday, January 23.

The West Bank’s downstairs performance space, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, is currently undergoing remodeling and is anticipated to reopen by the end of February.

As the venue’s new owners, the D’Angoras are committed to maintaining the same menu (featuring burgers, steaks, fish, and risotto balls), atmosphere, and artistic spirit that have made West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre Hell’s Kitchen mainstays.

The West Bank Cafe will open for dinner beginning January 23 at 4pm, with the kitchen closing at 11pm. Brunch will be served on Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-3pm. Weekday lunch and expanded late-night hours will be announced soon.

Founded in 1978 by Steve Olsen, West Bank Cafe has been a cultural hub for Broadway creatives and Hell’s Kitchen residents. The restaurant closed its doors in the summer of 2024. After 46 years, Olsen handed over the keys to the D’Angoras in December. Management, bartenders, and waitstaff will remain on board.

The West Bank Cafe is located at 407 West 42nd St (at Ninth Avenue).