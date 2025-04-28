TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Wayne Brady, Taye Diggs Joining Moulin Rouge! This Summer on Broadway

Find out who they’re playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

April 28, 2025

Much ado snaps (4)
Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady
(© Jordon Nuttall/Jason Michael Fordham)

Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs will join the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! beginning July 22 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Brady will play Harold Zidler, with Diggs as the Duke of Monroth. Diggs’s engagement will end on September 28, while Brady is set to play his final performance on November 9.

Andy Karl will play his final performance as the Duke of Monroth on Sunday, July 20. Boy George is playing Harold Zidler through May 25, with Austin Durant taking on the role May 27-July 20. Solea Pfeiffer and Jordan Fisher are Satine and Christian.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the Baz Luhrmann film. Directed by Alex Timbers, the musical features a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design), and Matt Stine (music producer).

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

1 SMASH BROADWAY 0700 SGEDIT v002

Watch a First Look at Smash on Broadway

The musical opens at the Imperial Theatre on April 10.