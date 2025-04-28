Wayne Brady, Taye Diggs Joining Moulin Rouge! This Summer on Broadway

Find out who they’re playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs will join the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! beginning July 22 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Brady will play Harold Zidler, with Diggs as the Duke of Monroth. Diggs’s engagement will end on September 28, while Brady is set to play his final performance on November 9.

Andy Karl will play his final performance as the Duke of Monroth on Sunday, July 20. Boy George is playing Harold Zidler through May 25, with Austin Durant taking on the role May 27-July 20. Solea Pfeiffer and Jordan Fisher are Satine and Christian.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the Baz Luhrmann film. Directed by Alex Timbers, the musical features a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design), and Matt Stine (music producer).