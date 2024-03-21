Water for Elephants to Get Cast Album From Ghostlight Records

Ghostlight Records will release the cast album of the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants, which is set to open on March 21 at the Imperial Theatre. The cast will record the score on Monday, March 25.

As previously announced. the musical stars Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger, and Wade McCollum. The ensemble is made up of Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar, and Michelle West.

Based on the novel by Sara Gruen, Water for Elephants features a book by Rick Elice, a score by PigPen Theatre Company, and direction by Jessica Stone. It made its world premiere in June at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

Water for Elephants features circus design by Shana Carroll, choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Walter Trarbach, projections by David Bengali, hair & makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, puppetry design by Camille Labarre, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith, orchestrations by Daryl Waters, music direction by Elizabeth Doran, fight direction by Cha Ramos.