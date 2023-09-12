Water for Elephants Musical Coming to Broadway in Early 2024

Jessica Stone directs the new production, which has a book by Rick Elice and score by PigPen.

The new musical Water for Elephants, based on the novel by Sara Gruen, will come to Broadway’s Imperial Theatre beginning February 24. Opening night is set for March 21.

With a book by Rick Elice and score by PigPen Theatre Company, Water for Elephants is directed by Jessica Stone.

The production has circus design by Shana Carroll, choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Walter Trarbach, projections by David Bengali, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, puppetry design by Camille Labarre, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith, and orchestrations by Daryl Waters.

Water for Elephants is the story of a man who runs away with a traveling circus after the death of his parents and discovers a life beyond his wildest dreams. Made into a film starring Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon in 2011, this musical adaptation premiered in June at the Alliance Theatre in Georgia.

The Alliance production starred Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla, Harry Groener, Bryan Fenkart, Sara Gettelfinger, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, and Wade McCollum. Casting for the Broadway run will still be announced.