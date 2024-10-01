Water for Elephants to End Run on Broadway

The Tony-nominated circus musical is set to close before Christmas.

The producers of Water for Elephants have announced that the show will end its run at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre on December 8. It will have played 25 previews and 301 performances.

Based on Sara Gruen’s novel about a Cornell veterinary student who runs away and joins the circus, Water for Elephants features a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), a score by PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll.

It won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Jessica Stone), Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical (Walter Trarbach), Outstanding Fight Choreography (Cha Ramos) and Outstanding Puppetry (Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, & Camille Labarre).

TheaterMania’s critic called it “the best new musical on Broadway.” You can read that full review here.