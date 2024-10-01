Theater News

Water for Elephants to End Run on Broadway

The Tony-nominated circus musical is set to close before Christmas.

Zachary Stewart

Zachary Stewart

| Broadway |

October 1, 2024

Grant Gustin (center) leads the Broadway cast of Water for Elephants at the Imperial Theatre.
(© Matthew Murphy)

The producers of Water for Elephants have announced that the show will end its run at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre on December 8. It will have played 25 previews and 301 performances.

Based on Sara Gruen’s novel about a Cornell veterinary student who runs away and joins the circus, Water for Elephants features a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), a score by PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll.

It won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Jessica Stone), Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical (Walter Trarbach), Outstanding Fight Choreography (Cha Ramos) and Outstanding Puppetry (Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, & Camille Labarre).

TheaterMania’s critic called it “the best new musical on Broadway.” You can read that full review here.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Matt Doyle and Krystal Joy Brown

Watch Matt Doyle and Krystal Joy Brown Sing "Close to You" From My Best Friend's Wedding

The world premiere musical runs at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.