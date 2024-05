Sarah Paulson, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Shoshana Bean, and more tell us about how emotional they got when they heard their name called.

Lives changed on the morning of April 30, when a group of Broadway artists suddenly became able to add the prefix “Tony Award nominee” to their names. A couple days later, when the Tony class of 2024 met the press at Sofitel, the news still hadn’t settled in. One thing’s for certain: Whether they believe it or not, these theater talents will never be the same.