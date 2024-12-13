TheaterMania Logo white orange
Video Flash

Watch Whoopi Goldberg Sing "Easy Street" in New Annie Clips

The star plays Miss Hannigan at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York City |

December 13, 2024

Annie at the Theater at Madison Square Garden has released video of star Whoopi Goldberg as Miss Hannigan, including her performance of “Easy Street.” Watch below:

The musical runs through January 5, before heading back on tour. The company also includes Hazel Vogel in the title role, Christopher Swann as Oliver Warbucks, Julia Nicole Hunter as Grace, Rhett Guter as Rooster, Isabella De Souza Moore as Lily, and Stefanie Londino as the Miss Hannigan alternate (who will assume the role once again on tour).

An Equity production of the recent non-Equity national tour, the classic musical is directed by Jenn Thompson, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox, sets by Wilson Chin, costumes by Alejo Vietti, lighting by Philip Rosenberg, sound by Ken Travis, hair and wigs by Ashley Rae Callahan, and orchestrations by Dan DeLange.

The Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip features music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

2 Whoopi Goldberg joins the cast of ANNIE as 'Miss Hannigan' for the holidays. NOW OPEN at The Theater at Madison Square Garden thru January 5. Photo (c) Matt Murphy, 2024 (2)

Watch Whoopi Goldberg Sing "Easy Street" in New Annie Clips

The star plays Miss Hannigan at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.