Watch Whoopi Goldberg Sing "Easy Street" in New Annie Clips

The star plays Miss Hannigan at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Annie at the Theater at Madison Square Garden has released video of star Whoopi Goldberg as Miss Hannigan, including her performance of “Easy Street.” Watch below:

The musical runs through January 5, before heading back on tour. The company also includes Hazel Vogel in the title role, Christopher Swann as Oliver Warbucks, Julia Nicole Hunter as Grace, Rhett Guter as Rooster, Isabella De Souza Moore as Lily, and Stefanie Londino as the Miss Hannigan alternate (who will assume the role once again on tour).

An Equity production of the recent non-Equity national tour, the classic musical is directed by Jenn Thompson, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox, sets by Wilson Chin, costumes by Alejo Vietti, lighting by Philip Rosenberg, sound by Ken Travis, hair and wigs by Ashley Rae Callahan, and orchestrations by Dan DeLange.

The Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip features music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan.