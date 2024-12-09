TheaterMania Logo white orange
Watch the Cast of Elf: The Musical Perform on The View

Watch a medley from the show and an interview with Grey Henson.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

December 9, 2024

The cast of Elf appeared on The View to sing a medley of “There Is a Santa Claus” and “A Christmas Song.” Watch the performance as well as an interview with Grey Henson, who plays Buddy, and a surprise for the audience.

The cast of Elf also stars Sean Astin as Santa, Kayla Davion as Jovie, Michael Hayden as Walter Hobbs, Ashley Brown as Emily Hobbs, and Kai Edgar as Michael.

