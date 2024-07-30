Watch Stephanie Mills, Maia Reffico, and Yola Sing Their Big Numbers From Hadestown

The stars are currently playing Hermes, Eurydice, and Persephone in the Tony-winning hit.

See the stars of Hadestown perform their big numbers in the videos below, with Stephanie Mills sing “Road to Hell,” Maia Reffico singing “Wait for Me (Reprise)”, and Yola singing “Our Lady of the Underground” in the Tony-winning hit on Broadway.

With a Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades.

Stephanie Mills opens the show, ushering audiences down the “Road to Hell”:

Maia Reffico leads the cast as Eurydice, belting out the reprise of “Wait for Me”:

Recording artist and six-time Grammy Award nominee Yola makes her Broadway debut in the role of Persephone: