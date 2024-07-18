Dreamgirls ran from June 27-July 3 at the Muny.

Leading the production were Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill) as Effie Melody White, Aisha Jackson (Frozen) as Deena Jones, Courtnee Carter (Once on This Island) as Lorrell Robinson, Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Curtis Taylor, Jr., Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as James “Jimmy” Thunder Early, Ron Himes (founder and producing director of the Black Rep) as Marty, Aramie Payton (MJ The Musical) as C.C. White, Robby Clater (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Wayne, and Natalie Kaye Clater (Better Nate Than Ever) as Michelle Morris.

Watch them in scenes from the musical below.

Dreamgirls features a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger. This production was directed by Robert Clater and choreographed by Lesia Kaye.