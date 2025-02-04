Watch: Robyn Hurder Sings "Let Me Be Your Star" From Smash Musical

The show is inspired by the television drama of the same title.

Smash has released a first look and listen to “Let Me Be Your Star,” sung by the star herself, Robyn Hurder. Check it out below:

As per press notes, “Smash on Broadway features this exciting new version of Shaiman and Wittman’s iconic “Let Me Be Your Star” as the opening number of Bombshell, the Marilyn Monroe musical. During the show, audiences will experience this Emmy-nominated song morph from thrilling production number to the showstopper you’ve come to love…but you’ll have to see that for yourself at the Imperial Theatre.”

Smash also stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Bella Coppola, Jacqueline Arnold, Caroline Bowman, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, and Casey Garvin.

The production is directed by Susan Stroman and features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show (many of which will be heard in the musical), a book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and choreography by Joshua Bergasse.