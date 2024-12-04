Watch "Modest Is Hottest" From Teeth

We’ve got a clip from Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson’s outrageous musical for you to sink your Teeth into. Watch Alyse Alan Louis and Jason Gotay perform “Modest Is Hottest” below:

Featuring a book and music by Jacobs, book and lyrics by Jackson, this musical adaption of Mitchell Lichtenstein’s 2007 horror-comedy film spins a tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. It follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity among her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls, as she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: When men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Sarah Benson directs.

Teeth was the recipient of four Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, two Drama League Award nominations, four Drama Desk Award nominations, and four Lucille Lortel Awards.