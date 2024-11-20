Video Flash

Watch Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in Scenes From Death Becomes Her

The musical officially opens tomorrow at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Megan Hilty (Smash) and Jennifer Simard (Company) star as best frenemies Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. Get a first look at them in the show, as well as Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams, in the video below.

The musical, which officially opens on November 21 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, features music and lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey and a book by Marco Pennette, based on the 1992 film.

