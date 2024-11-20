Watch Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in Scenes From Death Becomes Her

Megan Hilty (Smash) and Jennifer Simard (Company) star as best frenemies Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. Get a first look at them in the show, as well as Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams, in the video below.

The musical, which officially opens on November 21 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, features music and lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey and a book by Marco Pennette, based on the 1992 film.