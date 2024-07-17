Watch John Riddle, Jordan Donica, and More in Scenes from Les Misérables at the Muny

Les Misérables ran from June 17-23 at the Muny in St. Louis.

The production starred John Riddle (Frozen) as Jean Valjean, Jordan Donica (Camelot) as Javert, Teal Wicks (Wicked) as Fantine, Red Concepción (Chicago) as Thénardier, Jade Jones (Vanities) as Madame Thénardier, Ken Page (The Nightmare Before Christmas) as the Bishop of Digne, Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon) as Éponine, Gracie Annabelle Parker as Cosette, Peter Neureuther as Marius, and James D. Gish (Wicked) as Enjolras.

Watch them in scenes from the musical below.

Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, Les Misérables features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with a book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg.