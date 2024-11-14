Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing "The Wizard and I"

Wicked: The Soundtrack will be released on November 22, the same date as the movie release.

If you can’t wait until November 22 to see Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked, you can get a taste of her performance in the video below of “The Wizard and I,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked will be released on November 22, with Part Two scheduled for November 21, 2025.