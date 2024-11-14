Video Flash

Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing "The Wizard and I"

Wicked: The Soundtrack will be released on November 22, the same date as the movie release.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| |

November 14, 2024

If you can’t wait until November 22 to see Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked, you can get a taste of her performance in the video below of “The Wizard and I,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked will be released on November 22, with Part Two scheduled for November 21, 2025.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Cynthia Erivo sings "The Wizard and I"

Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing "The Wizard and I"

Wicked: The Soundtrack will be released on November 22, the same date as the movie release.