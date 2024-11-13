Watch Ariana Grande Sing "Popular" from the Wicked Movie

Producers are clearly hoping that the Wicked movie will be popular, with the number of collaborations being released everywhere. It’s not in theaters until November 22, but in the meantime, you can watch a preview of Ariana Grande’s performance as Glinda in the video of “Popular” below.

Wicked also stars Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, and Keala Settle as Miss Coddle.