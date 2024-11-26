Watch: Broadway Shows in Rehearsal for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The shows performing at the parade include Hell’s Kitchen, The Outsiders, and Death Becomes Her.

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, which means so is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For theater fans, it’s a chance to watch performances from current Broadway shows. In the video below, watch the Broadway companies of Hell’s Kitchen, The Outsiders, and Death Becomes Her rehearse for the parade. The video also features the Radio City Rockettes, Disney characters, Circus Vazquez, Joey McIntyre, Tiptoe and Tiptoe’s Winter Guard, Spirit of America Cheer, Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band from Arkansas, and Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals from Georgia.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thursday, November 28, at 8:30am ET on NBC.