Watch: A First Look at Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

The new musical is currently running at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre.

Based on the non-fiction book by John Berendt, the new musical Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil features a book by Taylor Mac (Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus) and a score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade).

Watch Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Tom Hewitt (Hadestown), and Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) in scenes from the show, running at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre through August 11, below.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) and choreographed by Tanya Birl. The cast also includes Lance Roberts, Austin Colby, Bailee Endebrock, Shanel Bailey, Jessica Molaskey, Mary Ernster, McKinley Carter, Brianna Buckley, Maya Bowles, DeMarius Copes, Sean Donovan, Jason Michael Evans, Christopher Kelley, Andre Terrell Malcolm, Aaron James McKenzie, Wes Oliver, Kayla Marie Shipman, Rory Shirley, and swings Calvin L. Cooper, Daryn Whitney Harrell, Kayla Kennedy, Jake DiMaggio Lopez, and Justin Thomas Rivers.