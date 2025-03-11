TheaterMania Logo white orange
Vineyard Theatre to Transform Into a 360° Skate Bowl for Bowl EP

The play is written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, with music by Free Fool.

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

March 11, 2025

Nazareth Hassan
Vineyard Theatre and National Black Theatre, in association with the New Group, have announced the world premiere of Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, running May 1-June 8 with opening night scheduled by May 18.

Scenic designers Adam Rigg and Anton Volovsek are transforming the Vineyard’s traditional space to create an elevated, in-the-round, 360-degree design. Each seat offers a unique and intimate view of the performance, which includes live skateboarding and original music by Free Fool.

In Bowl EP, Kelly K Klarkson and Quentavius da Quitter need to find a name for their rap group. Through flirty interludes, cringy overshares, and practicing their ollies, they grow increasingly closer.

The creative team also includes costume designer DeShon Elem, lighting designer Kate McGee, sound designer Ryan Gamblin, video and projection designer Zavier Taylor, fight choreographer and intimacy director Teniece Divya Johnson, props supervisor Daniel Brothers, rap consultant Judah Girvan, and skateboarding consultant Faheem Allah.

Casting will be announced shortly.

