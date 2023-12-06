Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix to Join Chicago on Broadway This Winter

Ariana Madix, the Vanderpump Rules star whose public breakup became a media sensation, will join the Broadway cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart for an eight-week run, January 29-March 24.

Madix makes her Broadway debut in the production, though she received a Bachelor’s degree in theater from Flagler College. Joining the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants SUR and Villa Blanca, Madix became a cast member on the reality series Vanderpump Rules, which recently documented the end of her relationship with Tom Sandoval, after he was caught cheating with her best friend (the ensuing fallout was dubbed “Scandoval” in the media). Madix is also a finalist this season on Dancing with the Stars.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.