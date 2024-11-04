Theater News

Tony Winner Heather Headley Will Perform in Concert at the 92nd Street Y

The concert will take place on Sunday, November 24, at 2pm.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

November 4, 2024

Heather Headley
(© David Gordon)

The 92nd Street Y, New York presents Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley (Aida) for an afternoon of songs from her musical theater songbook on Sunday, November 24 at 2 pm.

In addition to the titular role in Aida, which earned her a Tony, Headley’s other theater credits include The Lion King, The Bodyguard, The Color Purple, and Into the Woods. She currently plays Helen Decatur in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.

Click here for more information about the concert.

