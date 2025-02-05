TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Tony Carlin, Joe Carroll, Eboni Flowers, More Announced for Eureka Day at the Kennedy Center

The comedy is currently running on Broadway through February 16.

Meg Masseron

Meg Masseron

| Washington, DC |

February 5, 2025

Joe Carroll, Eboni Flowers, Tony Carlin, Chelsea Yakura Kurtz, and Jennifer Laura Thompson Eureka Day Photo by Jeremy Daniel
Joe Carroll, Eboni Flowers, Tony Carlin, Chelsea Yakura Kurtz, and Jennifer Laura Thompson in Eureka Day
(© Jeremy Daniel)

Casting has been revealed the the Kennedy Center production of Eureka Day, running March 7-22 at the Washington, DC, venue’s Eisenhower Theatre. Jonathan Spector’s play—also currently on Broadway in an extended run through February 16—will be directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro.

The dark comedy is set at a progressive California elementary school, where a mumps outbreak forces the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.

The Kennedy Center production will star Tony Carlin (Days of Wine and Roses, The Lehman Trilogy) as Don, Joe Carroll (Frozen, Bandstand) as Eli, Eboni Flowers (Macbeth, Slave Play) as Carina, Jennifer Laura Thompson (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked) as Suzanne, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz (Scandal) as Meiko, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk) as Winter.

Eureka Day will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever, original music and sound design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen, projection design by David Bengali, intimacy and sensitivity coordination by Ann C. James, vocal coaching by Gigi Buffington, casting by Caparelliotis Casting and Kelly Gillespie, prudction stage management by Charles M. Turner III, and associate direction by Zoё Adams.

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 02 04 at 10.28.19 AM

Watch: Robyn Hurder Sings "Let Me Be Your Star" From Smash Musical

The show is inspired by the television drama of the same title.