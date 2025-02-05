Tony Carlin, Joe Carroll, Eboni Flowers, More Announced for Eureka Day at the Kennedy Center

The comedy is currently running on Broadway through February 16.

Casting has been revealed the the Kennedy Center production of Eureka Day, running March 7-22 at the Washington, DC, venue’s Eisenhower Theatre. Jonathan Spector’s play—also currently on Broadway in an extended run through February 16—will be directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro.

The dark comedy is set at a progressive California elementary school, where a mumps outbreak forces the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.

The Kennedy Center production will star Tony Carlin (Days of Wine and Roses, The Lehman Trilogy) as Don, Joe Carroll (Frozen, Bandstand) as Eli, Eboni Flowers (Macbeth, Slave Play) as Carina, Jennifer Laura Thompson (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked) as Suzanne, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz (Scandal) as Meiko, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk) as Winter.

Eureka Day will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever, original music and sound design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen, projection design by David Bengali, intimacy and sensitivity coordination by Ann C. James, vocal coaching by Gigi Buffington, casting by Caparelliotis Casting and Kelly Gillespie, prudction stage management by Charles M. Turner III, and associate direction by Zoё Adams.