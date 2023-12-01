Tony Awards Eligibility Determined for Back to the Future, Merrily We Roll Along, and More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on Thursday, November 30 to confirm the eligibility status of 10 Broadway productions for the 2023-2024 season.

The productions discussed today were Grey House, Once Upon a One More Time, Here Lies Love, The Cottage, Back to the Future: the Musical, The Shark Is Broken, Purlie Victorious, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Merrily We Roll Along, and Gutenberg! The Musical!.

The committee made the following determinations: