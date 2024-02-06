Tom Holland to Star in New West End Production of Romeo and Juliet

Jamie Lloyd will direct the Spider-Man star in the tragedy this summer.

Tom Holland will star in a new West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by Jamie Lloyd and presented by the Jamie Lloyd Company and David Binder Productions. It will run May 11-August 3 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Lloyd’s production will feature text editing by Nima Taleghani, set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design and cinematography by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, movement direction by Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui (SAY), intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon, associate direction by Jonathan Glew, and associate design by Rachel Wingate.

An international star as a result of playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man films Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, this will mark Holland’s return to the West End after playing the title role in Billy Elliott: The Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Further casting is still to be announced.